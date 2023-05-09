In the first quarter Fincantieri revenues +4.9% to 1.7 billion – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 09 – Fincantieri’s board of directors, which met under the chairmanship of General Claudio Graziano, approved the interim financial information as at 31 March 2023, which certify, as reported in a note, results in line with forecasts for the 2023.



Revenues amounted to 1,764 million, up 4.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The group’s Ebitda amounted to 87 million (118 million in the first quarter of 2022), with an Ebitda margin of 4 .9%, an improvement compared to 31 December 2022 (3.0%).



The consolidated net financial position shows a negative balance (debt) of 2.9 billion (2.5 billion as at 31 December 2022), “in line with the trend in the needs of the cruise orders”.



There are 89 ships in the portfolio with a backlog of 22.7 billion. New orders amounted to 0.9 billion against 0.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, “thanks to the strong contribution – explains the Group – from the Offshore Wind sector”.



(ANSA).

