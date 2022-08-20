CCTV News: On August 19, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “China‘s Decade”, introducing the achievements of building a strong Internet country in the new era and answering reporters’ questions.

Reuters reporter: First question, in order to promote the construction of a strong Internet country, what important adjustments will relevant departments make in terms of platform censorship and improvements in supervision? The second question, in accordance with the strategy of strengthening the country through the Internet put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the task of strengthening network security is the top priority. In terms of network early warning and monitoring, what technologies will relevant departments use to improve the country’s public opinion and monitoring capabilities to promote the improvement of network security? thanks.

Niu Yibing, Deputy Director of the National Cyberspace Administration of China: Thank you to our foreign friends from Reuters. The standardized, healthy and sustainable development of Internet companies has always been a matter of general concern at home and abroad. As mentioned in the question, network security work is also the top priority of our network information work. Let me answer these two questions from a Reuters reporter friend.

In recent years, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and relevant departments have improved supervision methods, improved supervision efficiency, and issued a series of policies and regulations to escort the healthy and sustainable development of Internet companies. These powerful measures have further clarified the rules, drawn a clear bottom line, standardized the order, set up “traffic lights” for the development of enterprises, restrained the irregular behavior of some Internet companies, and also filled the vacuum area of ​​supervision and eliminated the development of enterprises. Hidden risks will help Internet companies to deepen reform, strengthen management, standardize operations, and grow in a healthier, orderly, and sustainable manner.

As the office of the Central Cyberspace Administration, the Central Cyberspace Administration is a functional department that coordinates and coordinates the development of cyberspace. It is always an important mission for us to promote the healthy and sustainable development of Internet companies. We will work with relevant departments to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the “two unswerving”, further promote the implementation of the fair competition policy, and continue to build a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business. To improve the business environment, as always, we care and support the healthy development of Internet companies and make them bigger and stronger. We will strengthen the communication between government and enterprises, strengthen the overall coordination of policies that benefit enterprises, strengthen policy publicity and public opinion guidance, further improve the communication mechanism with enterprises, and vigorously support enterprises to participate in major projects and major projects of the “14th Five-Year Plan” network information plan. We will insist on promoting development in parallel with regulatory norms, policy guidance and legal management, paying equal attention to social and economic benefits, exploring and innovating regulatory standards and models, strengthening corporate network security, building pro-clean government-business relations, and safeguarding Internet companies and entrepreneurs in accordance with the law the legitimate rights and interests of the people, and effectively create a strong atmosphere of healthy, progressive and entrepreneurial work.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, “Without network security, there will be no national security, no stable economic and social operation, and it is difficult to guarantee the interests of the broad masses of the people.” The national network information system insists on the simultaneous advancement of development and security, strengthens the network security guarantee system and capacity building, and promotes the network security awareness and protection ability of the whole society to be significantly enhanced. Continuously strengthen the foundation of cybersecurity work, improve the national cybersecurity emergency response system, comprehensively enhance cybersecurity situational awareness, incident analysis, traceability, and emergency response capabilities, and promote the formation of a benign cybersecurity ecosystem featuring multi-party participation, complementary advantages, and integrated development. thanks.