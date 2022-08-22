A reporter from Xi’an News Network learned from the Shaanxi Provincial Education and Examination Institute that in the second half of 2022, the national computer level examination will be held from September 24 to 26, and online registration and payment will begin on August 31.

Candidates can log in to the China Education Examination Network and select the registration portal of “(61) Shaanxi Province” on the webpage to enter the Shaanxi Provincial Registration System. The Provincial Education Examination Institute reminds candidates to read the “Registration Agreement” carefully before applying for the exam, and complete the online registration, registration and payment within the specified time in accordance with the “Online Registration Instructions and Procedures for the National Computer Rank Examination in Shaanxi Province”, and no supplementary application will be made after the deadline.

This exam only accepts candidates from Shaanxi Province to apply for the exam. In principle, students should choose the school’s test center to register. There are no test centers in the school and candidates who are not in school can choose to register at the nearest test center that accepts social candidates. The time for printing the admission ticket is from 9:00 on September 17th to the end of the current test.

The test centers of military academies (Armed Police Engineering College, Air Force Engineering University, Rocket Army Engineering University) do not accept local candidates. Candidates must fill in and carefully check that the information such as name, ID number, photo (passport photo), level (including language or category) is accurate, and cannot be modified after payment.

Candidates should not go to high-risk areas of the epidemic unless necessary before the test, and avoid participating in gathering activities or going to densely populated places. From 14 days onwards, conduct daily physical health monitoring, truthfully record personal health status, fill out the “Registration Form for Body Temperature Self-Monitoring”, sign the “National Computer Rank Examination Health Status Statement”, and submit it to the test center on the test day (register for multiple subjects) candidates, each subject must fill in and submit one copy). Candidates must take body temperature measurement when entering the venue, and cooperate with the inspection to present “Shaanxi One-Code Pass” (health code) and “communication big data itinerary card” (travel code). Candidates outside the school’s test center must hold a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report (both paper and electronic versions are available). If other requirements are added during the examination due to the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, further notice will be given. Candidates are requested to pay attention to the official website of the Shaanxi Provincial Education and Examination Institute or the Shaanxi Enrollment Examination Information Network and the WeChat public account of “Shaanxi Exam Enrollment”.

It is understood that from 2022, the national computer grade examination electronic certificate will be launched, and all candidates who meet the forensic conditions will receive electronic certificates. 2022 is the pilot period, and candidates can apply for a paper certificate at the same time when registering.Ren Na, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press