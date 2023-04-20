In the year of movement, trips for everyone begin – Lääne Elu

The Läänemaa sports association Läänela starts with Sunday trips dedicated to this year’s year of movement, the kick-off of which is the jury night run on Linnamäe this Sunday.

According to the CEO of Läänela, Ülle Lassi, a total of nine Sunday trips are planned, of which the first four will be in the spring and the last five in the fall. Two of the spring trips are in Lääne Nigulas and two in Haapsalu.

According to Lassi, the series started with the idea of ​​Leelo Paju, a teacher at the Läänemaa joint high school, to organize a series of bicycle tours. That’s how the series got its name Liikumis (bicycle) trips in Läänemaa. “We prefer that people who live closer come and cross the trail by bike,” said Lass. He added that a bicycle will be raffled at the end of the series among those who took part in the trips. According to Lassi, however, it is not forbidden to cross the trail even while walking.

