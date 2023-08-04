In Transcarpathia, a woman died due to the destruction of a bridge – photo

In Zakarpattia Oblast, where a terrible story of the rape of a 14-year-old girl happened in the spring, a tragedy occurred the day before — a tourist from Kyiv Oblast died, and two others were injured.

The cause was the collapse of the bridge in the village of Kvasy. The women fell from a height of 20 meters, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Rescuers clarify that yesterday, August 3, at 10 o’clock at night, a report was received that three women fell into the Black Tisza River from a pedestrian suspension bridge. The event took place in the village of Kvasy, Rakhiv district.

The rescuers found out that as a result of the partial destruction of the wooden covering of the bridge, 3 women, residents of the Kyiv region, who were there on vacation, fell into the river from a height of 20 meters.

“Specialists of the State Emergency Service went down to the women and carried them upstairs on stretchers. Doctors were already waiting for them there. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the doctors, the 54-year-old victim died in the ambulancesays the message.

Two more 37-year-old women were hospitalized. After rendering aid, the medics released one of the victims for outpatient treatment.

Note that this is not the first time a bridge has collapsed in Zakarpattia Oblast. So, on July 24, a bridge collapsed in the Tyachiv district. Three people were injured. Subsequently, the number of victims increased to 5 people.

It will be recalled that a suspension bridge collapsed in India last fall. Several dozen people died then.

