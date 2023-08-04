Home » In Transcarpathia, a woman died due to the destruction of a bridge – photo
News

In Transcarpathia, a woman died due to the destruction of a bridge – photo

by admin
In Transcarpathia, a woman died due to the destruction of a bridge – photo

In Zakarpattia Oblast, where a terrible story of the rape of a 14-year-old girl happened in the spring, a tragedy occurred the day before — a tourist from Kyiv Oblast died, and two others were injured.

The cause was the collapse of the bridge in the village of Kvasy. The women fell from a height of 20 meters, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Rescuers clarify that yesterday, August 3, at 10 o’clock at night, a report was received that three women fell into the Black Tisza River from a pedestrian suspension bridge. The event took place in the village of Kvasy, Rakhiv district.

The rescuers found out that as a result of the partial destruction of the wooden covering of the bridge, 3 women, residents of the Kyiv region, who were there on vacation, fell into the river from a height of 20 meters.

“Specialists of the State Emergency Service went down to the women and carried them upstairs on stretchers. Doctors were already waiting for them there. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the doctors, the 54-year-old victim died in the ambulancesays the message.

Two more 37-year-old women were hospitalized. After rendering aid, the medics released one of the victims for outpatient treatment.

Note that this is not the first time a bridge has collapsed in Zakarpattia Oblast. So, on July 24, a bridge collapsed in the Tyachiv district. Three people were injured. Subsequently, the number of victims increased to 5 people.

It will be recalled that a suspension bridge collapsed in India last fall. Several dozen people died then.

See also  Covid-19 vaccinations, Valle d'Aosta behind the national average

107

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

Yes, money came into the campaign

E-files have hardly been used to date

Barcelona reject Neymar – Sports News

“We will intervene 1.3 kilometers to address erosion...

Exploring Creativity and Cultural Exchange: A Glimpse into...

Railway construction site between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf ends...

Cross-border operation from MIT! PKK’s critical figure was...

Trump Faces Four Felony Charges for Undoing Election...

The end of human contact?

Green laser shines over the region again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy