In Ukraine, the Defense Procurement Agency was created according to NATO standards

The Ministry of Defense transfers arms purchases to NATO standards and protocols. This process continues in private, but in conditions of complete trust on the part of Western partners. He wrote about it on Facebook political expert and blogger Kirill Sazonov.

“In order to reform defense procurement according to NATO models, the Defense Procurement Agency was established in Ukraine. It should conclude contracts with foreign and Ukrainian suppliers for the purchase of weapons,” Sazonov wrote.

According to him, this process is long, bureaucratically complex and, for obvious reasons, secret.

“Precisely because of the Agency, which was formally established almost a year ago, there is still little news. It would be surprising if it were the other way around. It is known that the agency is already building relations with partners from Great Britain, Norway, and relevant NATO units,” Sazonov noted.

The expert also reported that on the Ukrainian side, the Agency and procurement in general are overseen by Denis Sharapov, Deputy Minister of Defense, personnel officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“The person is experienced, because he worked in the state defense sector, in business, and in engineering,” Sazonov wrote.

Under his leadership, the Ministry of Defense is taking steps towards procurement transparency and accountability. In particular, the Prozorro system began to publish information about them.

“The trend is positive, and the fact that Western partners are increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine is an additional proof of that. This means that the top military leadership of Ukraine is trusted. In my opinion, this is the most important thing now,” says the expert.

