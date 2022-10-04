The man, a 50-year-old worker working on the excavator, was thrown to the ground during the impact

GLASSES. A fifty-year-old worker was taken to the emergency room at the Parini hospital in Aosta following a road accident in Verrès, in via Circonvallazione. The man was driving an excavator that collided with a car for reasons under consideration by the carabinieri. Thrown to the ground, he was taken over by the 118 helicopter rescue. The firefighters who intervened on the spot secured the vehicles involved and removed the liquids present on the road surface. The injured person is currently in intensive care because the worker suffered a head cut with a head injury during the impact. He doesn’t seem to be in danger of life.