In videos and photos.. the arrival of Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to Port Sudan

Amidst a great official reception, the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in the city of Port Sudan, the capital of the Red Sea State.

He was received at Port Sudan International Airport by Mr. “Malik Aqar”, Vice President of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jaber Ibrahim, member of the Council, a number of ministers and the Secretary General of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Muhammad al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Wali of the Red Sea State, Commander of the Red Sea Military Region and Director of the Sovereignty Council. General Intelligence Service.

