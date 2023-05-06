Inac lifts restrictions due to Covid-19 to enter the country

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the global public health emergency due to Covid-19 on May 5.

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (OTHER), annulled the sanitary requirements demanded during the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19this after the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the global public health emergency for the disease.

«As of this date, the requirement to request at origin, the vaccination certificate against covid-19 or the presentation of negative results of the molecular test (PCR-RT), to passengers on international flights when the destination end is located in any of the international airports» of the country, details the statement.

However, the requirement of the Passenger Locator Form (FLP) will be maintained, as a disease control measure.

For his part, Vice Minister of Air Transport, G/B Freddy Borges Flores reported that all kinds of restrictions to carry out any air operation in the countrys, complying with security patterns in order to enable all flights.

#EnVideo📹| Vice Minister of Air Transport, G/B Freddy Borges Flores reported that all kinds of restrictions have already been lifted to carry out any air operation in the country, complying with security standards in order to enable all flights. #12AñosGMVV pic.twitter.com/UGpn3e0qs4 — VTV CHANNEL 8 (@VTVcanal8) May 5, 2023

Also read:

Real even! Patria System with bonus of Bs 750 Who receives it?