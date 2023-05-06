Five kilometers of the road to Matapalo in Trinidad will be recovered with the Risk Management machinery

In the Matapalo village of the municipality of Trinidad, the community, an oil company and the Government of Casanare through Disaster Risk Management joined forces to improve mobility for more than 80 peasant families.

This town is a highly producing cassava, plantain, corn, among other products, which are periodically distributed in Yopal and the interior of the country.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, roads like these can be intervened during the rainy season, even rainfall favors a better affirmation, taking into account the significant contribution of stone material by the oil company.

There are more than 5 km that will be intervened in three sections of this population, located on the shores of the Pauto river and a madre-vieja of this same tributary.

Source: Government of Casanare

