In the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, through the “padlock plan” carried out by the GAULA Casanare and Meta groups, Hermes Andres Garzón, a 26-year-old businessman from the municipality of Maní, was rescued from his captors.

His plagiarism was recorded at 10:50 AM on Monday, March 20, when he was traveling in the company of his sentimental partner in a van and they were approached by several armed individuals in the sector of the Macuco village in the municipality of Maní, there they got out of the vehicle. the woman and took the victim away.

In the reaction to achieve his release, the GAULA confirmed that there was an exchange of shots, this situation forced the captors to flee, recovering the young man and his vehicle, in the same way, and a motorcycle that the subjects left abandoned was immobilized.

Authorities confirmed that the young man will meet with his relatives today in the city of Villavicencio.

