Incheon Cloudy, up to 80mm rain… Highest 29 degrees during the day, the heat continues :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[인천=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Rubi = On the 24th, Incheon is expected to be mostly cloudy as it is affected by low pressure.

The Metropolitan Meteorological Administration predicted, “The minimum temperature in the morning will be 24 degrees, and the maximum temperature during the day will show a distribution of around 29 degrees.”

The minimum temperature in the morning is expected to be 23 degrees in Ganghwa-gun, Gyeyang-gu, Seo-gu, and Ongjin-gun, and 24 degrees in Namdong-gu, Dong-gu, Michuhol-gu, Bupyeong-gu, Yeonsu-gu, and Jung-gu.

The highest daytime temperature is expected to be 30 degrees in Yeonsu-gu, 29 degrees in Ganghwa-gun, Namdong-gu, Dong-gu, Michuhol-gu, Bupyeong-gu, and Jung-gu, 28 degrees in Gyeyang-gu and Seo-gu, and 26 degrees in Ongjin-gun.

The wind blows at 3 to 8 meters per second off the central west coast, and the waves in the sea will be around 0.5 to 1 meters.

The concentration of fine dust and ultrafine dust in the Incheon area will show a ‘good’ level.

An official from the Korea Meteorological Administration said, “It will be cloudy and rainy until today, so the daytime temperature will be lower than normal.”

◎Sympathy Press Newsis ruby@newsis.com

