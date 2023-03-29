Home News Incredible! For this reason, FIFA took away from Indonesia the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup
Incredible! For this reason, FIFA took away from Indonesia the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup

Incredible! For this reason, FIFA took away from Indonesia the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup

FIFA took away the World Cup venue from Indonesia, the highest football body announced

FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting the U-20 World Cup

This Wednesday, March 29, the FIFA announced that it withdrew from Indonesia the organization of the U-20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played this year 2023.

This was confirmed by the president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, and that of the Federation of Indonesia (PSSI), Erik Thohir, “due to current circumstances”.

The new organizer will be announced as soon as possible, as well as the dates of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between May 20 and June 11. FIFA said in a statement that “possible sanctions for the PSSI will be determined later”.

Thohir traveled to Geneva to talk with FIFA and resolve doubts about holding the competition in Indonesia, due to the rejection expressed in the country against Israel’s participation.

Last Sunday, the Indonesian Federation announced that FIFA had canceled the draw for the World Cup. And, although he did not receive an official reason why, this move was linked to a letter from Bali Governor Wayan Koster, who called for Israel’s veto of the competition.

Koster sent a letter to the Indonesian government to request that the participation of the Israeli team be vetoed. This alleging that “Israel’s policies towards Palestine are incompatible with the policies of the Republic of Indonesia”defender of the Palestinian cause.

In addition to the regional head of Bali, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, also expressed his rejection of Israel. On March 20, dozens of Muslims marched in Jakarta to protest against the participation of their team in the competition.



