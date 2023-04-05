Home News Independence Cup 2023: the draw done!
News

Independence Cup 2023: the draw done!

by admin
Independence Cup 2023: the draw done!

This Wednesday at the headquarters of the FTF, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Independence Cup was made. The different combinations are now known.

In Sokodé on April 16, the ASCK offers its hospitality to Maranatha FC. In Kara, we will have a somewhat unbalanced poster on paper with the meeting between ASKO and Gbikinti Fc leader of D2.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The full quarter-final draw

Sokodé: ASCK – Maranatha FC

Kara : ASKO – Gbikinti

Kara: Doumbé – Dyto FC

Sokodé: AS Binah – Koroki

The Independence Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for April 16. The semi-finals on April 22 and the grand final on April 27, 2023 at the Kégué stadium, Togo’s Independence Day.

See also  Two more patients in Harbin in the risk area are infected with Detla mutant strain | Detla strain | Harbin epidemic

You may also like

Competition for 40 seats at the Constitutional Court

The Election Commission is empowered to postpone elections

The number of fatalities in traffic accidents in...

Cybersecurity, companies that are too reactive and not...

Extremists brought pyrotechnics, sticks and stones to Al-Aqsa...

Holy Week Program 2023 Parish of the Twelve...

The first table on agro-industrial policies is underway

BUYSAD announced the pot inflation in March –...

Joe Biden announced that he will not attend...

The 10 best books on contemporary dance –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy