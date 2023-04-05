This Wednesday at the headquarters of the FTF, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Independence Cup was made. The different combinations are now known.

In Sokodé on April 16, the ASCK offers its hospitality to Maranatha FC. In Kara, we will have a somewhat unbalanced poster on paper with the meeting between ASKO and Gbikinti Fc leader of D2.

The full quarter-final draw

Sokodé: ASCK – Maranatha FC

Kara : ASKO – Gbikinti

Kara: Doumbé – Dyto FC

Sokodé: AS Binah – Koroki

The Independence Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for April 16. The semi-finals on April 22 and the grand final on April 27, 2023 at the Kégué stadium, Togo’s Independence Day.