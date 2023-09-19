India rejects Canada’s allegation of murder of Sikh leader

Tensions have risen between India and Canada over the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that the Indian government was involved in the killing was dismissed as “ridiculous” by New Delhi. Denied.

On the other hand, both the countries have also expelled each other’s important officials.

Canada on Monday accused the Indian government of involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader near Vancouver in June this year and expelled the New Delhi intelligence chief posted in the capital Ottawa.

According to the French news agency AFP, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency meeting of the parliamentary opposition on Monday afternoon that his government has evidence that Indian agents were involved in the murder of exiled Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nagar in June this year. Credible allegations’.

Justin Trudeau said that ‘the involvement of any foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.’

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said that the Trudeau government has taken immediate action in this matter. Without naming the official, he said: ‘Today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada.’

Melania Jolly added that the deportee Indian national is the head of India’s foreign intelligence agency’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada.

India later on Tuesday dismissed as ‘ulterior-motivated and absurd’ Canadian allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.

According to the British news agency Reuters, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that “Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister against our Prime Minister and were completely rejected.”

A statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs on X (formerly Twitter) said that the Canadian High Commissioner to India was summoned today and informed of the government’s expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat. , who have been asked to leave the country within five days.

Hardeep Singh Nagar’s murder and tension

Hardeep Singh Nagar, a wanted terrorist by India, was shot dead on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver. Majority of Sikhs live in this area. Apart from India, the largest population of Sikhs resides in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Najar was a supporter of the Khalistan movement, ie the establishment of an independent Sikh state. India has accused him of terrorism in the country, which he has always denied.

Tensions are rising between India and Canada over the killing and the Indian government is unhappy with the Canadian government’s attitude towards the right-wing Sikh separatists.

New Delhi has also accused Canada of turning a blind eye to the activities of Sikh nationalists, who want a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.

Jocelyn Cullen, a former adviser to Justin Trudeau, asserted that Canada’s allegation would have a ‘bombshell effect around the world‘.

Tensions between the two countries escalated earlier this month during the G20 summit in New Delhi, which was attended by Justin Trudeau.

According to a statement issued by the Indian government, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Justin Trudeau, expressed ‘deep concern over the continuation of anti-India activities by extremist elements in Canada’.

India has often complained about the activities of the Sikh movement abroad, particularly in Canada.

In the Indian state of Punjab, which is 58 percent Sikh and 39 percent Hindu, a violent separatist movement erupted in the 1980s and early 1990s, during which thousands of people were killed.

Canada also recently suspended negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.

Justice Trudeau told the media that Canada will always defend ‘freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest’ while taking action against hate.

