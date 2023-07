. SANTA CRUZ (BOLIVIA).- A model wears a costume made by the indigenous Weenhayek culture today, in Santa Cruz (Bolivia). The crafts created mostly by women of the Weenhayek indigenous people of Bolivia are mixed with technology in a project to make their culture visible in the metaverse, which is already part of a collection of native indigenous art that also involves countries like Argentina and Paraguay. EFE / Juan Carlos Torrejo

