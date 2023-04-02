Questions from May 30th

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has allocated 22 million euro for the relaunch of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Gela with the aim of relaunching the entrepreneurial activities of the area, safeguarding employment levels and attracting new investments.

The measure affects the city of the room and 22 other Municipalities: Acate, Aidone, Barrafranca, Butera, Caltagirone, Caltanissetta, Delia, Marianopoli, Mazzarino, Mirabella Imbaccari, Montedoro, Niscemi, Piazza Armerina, Pietraperzia, Riesi, San Cataldo, San Cono, Santa Caterina Villarmosa, San Michele di Ganzaria, Serradifalco, Sommatino, Vittoria.

Dal 30 maggio businesses, cooperatives, consortia and business networks will be able to submit applications to request the benefits provided under the law 181/89 on areas of industrial crisis, which aims to simplify and accelerate the procedures of this important instrument of industrial reconversion and redevelopment.

Entrepreneurial initiatives must include investment expenditure of no less than 1 million euros for the implementation of production plans, environmental protection, innovation, research and development, employment programs and personnel training.

“It is essential to relaunch the competitiveness of Gela and its important industrial area for the development of the economy of Sicily and Italy – commented Minister Adolfo bear -. Thanks to these concessions in support of development and investments, we can support and stimulate the growth of businesses and protect workers”.

The virtual desk for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.

