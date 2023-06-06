Inexpensive and original ideas for decorating the walls of your home — idealista/news

You know that the decoration of the walls it can completely transform the feel of any room, adding character and style to your home without breaking the bank. Here you will find a variety of original and cheap ideas to embellish the walls of any room. Whether you prefer a minimalist and modern style, or if you prefer a more colorful and eclectic touch, here are some examples to get inspired by without breaking the bank.

Use your memories as decoration

There is nothing more authentic or that better reflects your style and personality than the photographs you have taken throughout your life. Look for them and choose the ones you like the most or the ones that bring back your best memories.

Then you have several options:

Hang them on the wall in pretty frames

Create or decorate your own frames

Crea a composition of all the photographs in collage format and put it on the wall

There are timeless fashions that always work even over the years. This is the case of mirrors as a decorative element, which cannot be missing in any home.

It is true that at present this fashion is carried on in a big way, with the predominance of larger mirrors compared to those used years ago. You can place a maxi mirror on a wall in the living room or in the hall to take a last look before going out.

It’s a simple and elegant way to decorate a wall that, best of all, won’t require a large outlay.

Maps, where have you been and where do you want to go?

A good idea might be to get one medium or even large map and place some photos of the trip in the places you visited. Another idea is to paint the countries you have visited in one color and those you have yet to visit in a different color to complete the map.

You will find maps of different styles, prices and materials. If what you want is to paint it, we recommend opting for a map made of a material that is easy to color with paint, such as sanded wood.

Wallpaper

The wallpaper, also adhesive, can be a good option if you want something very quick to install and at a very affordable price. Furthermore, it is a great choice for renovating not only walls, but also furniture, wardrobes and other elements of the house. It can be found in a wide variety of designs and colors, allowing you to create a personalized and unique look for your space.

Optic effect

Wood, marble, stone. These are particularly expensive materials, although they are incredibly beautiful. Therefore, if you don’t want to give up the beauty of these finishes, you can get imitations.

For example, if you like oak wood, you can purchase similar wallpaper. If you want to incorporate any of these materials into your walls of your homewe advise you to do it discreetly, applying it only to the most predominant side of the wall.

Themed rooms

If the idea of ​​decorating the rooms of your home in a thematic way appeals to you without falling into ostentation or the grotesque, you can choose the different pieces and decorate your walls by imitating the style you want to impose in each room.

One idea is to create a rustic-inspired room, with plain walls in a neutral color and wicker details, such as picture frames hung on them. The letters also give a lot of play, especially in children’s or youth rooms. You can buy them already painted and ready to hang or decorate them yourself.

Paint the walls, but in a modern style

Painting the walls of a house is a great way to freshen up the look of a room. We leave you a series of tips to get the desired result:

Preparation: Before starting to paint it is essential to properly prepare the wall by removing dirt, plugging holes and sanding the surface. Choice of color: carefully choose the paint color you want to use taking into account the style and atmosphere you want to achieve in the room. Tools and materials: Make sure you have all the necessary tools and materials before you begin. Protection and precautions: Before starting to paint, protect surrounding areas such as furniture, floors and baseboards. Paint application: Start by painting the edges and corners with a brush for a clean and precise finish.

Plants as decoration

Plants are always a good option for decorating. Adding them to your walls is really simple and inexpensive. Get some small pots and plant seeds. You can also try small artificial plants. Place a series of shelves on the wall at different heights and fill them with two or three models. Choose vases of the same color and different finishes, so you will achieve harmony in color and diversity in the texture of the vase.