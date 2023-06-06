Home » Cerro, the Cardella family doctor awarded
Cerro, the Cardella family doctor awarded

Cerro, the Cardella family doctor awarded

After 40 years spent in the village as a family doctor, the historian Dr. Carlo Cardella is the “Golden Cerro”, the symbol of the local community honored on Friday evening on the occasion of the Republic Day. Retired at the end of 2022 after 40 years as a family doctor in the village, Dr. Cardella was honored with the highest recognition expected in the local reality. «All this for the dedication with which he carried out the profession of family doctor for many years at the service of the community of Cerro al Lambro, going beyond mere professional obligations and combining his skills with the strength of an authentic, remarkable and extraordinarily generous»: this is what can be read in the justification for the award.

