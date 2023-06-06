The new Top 4 is recommended for beginners of famous watches! Tiffany & Co. Aqua blue jewelry watch fashion debut, CHANEL, Cartier what new launch?

Under the boom of smart watches, traditional watches seem to lose their appeal, but major fashion brands have combined jewelry and watches to create exquisite watches with collection and investment value, and high-end watches have once again become the focus. Want to buy a luxury watch with the greatest appreciation potential and timeless value? The editor specially selects 4 famous watches for 2023 for everyone to recommend, including Tiffany & Co jewelry watches, Cartier bracelet watches, Vivienne Westwood three-layer pearl Saturn watches, etc., to add extraordinary temperament to the wrist!

Famous watch recommendation 1) The annual discussion is the highest! Tiffany & Co. HardWear watch

The HardWear series reddened by BLACKPINK Rose launched the highly discussed Tiffany HardWare watch series this year. The watch is handmade in Switzerland. The square surface is made of sapphire glass crystal. The facets refract light like diamonds. It is equipped with the most accurate Swiss quartz movement, high value both inside and outside.

Tiffany & Co. Hardwear watches (please check with the store for prices)

Coupled with Rose’s beloved HardWear’s iconic simple lock and exquisite diamond embellishments, it is full of high-end and easy to wear. The most popular are sterling silver, stainless steel diamond bracelets with Tiffany Blue aqua blue dial, rose gold with silver sunray dial, rose gold diamonds with black lacquer dial and rose gold diamonds with silver sunray dial It can be disassembled and used as a HardWear bracelet to wear alone, or the surface can be matched with a necklace, which is a multi-purpose item with high investment value!

Recommended watches2) The same style as the eternal classic Jennie! Chanel Premiere Collection

“Chanel on earth” Jennie is also a fan of the Chanel Premiere series of watches, which are simple, elegant and retro, very versatile. (Getty Images)

First Edition Original 腕錶 $49,000

Speaking of Chanel watches, in addition to the always popular J12, it is the Premiere series that has become a favorite of fashionistas in recent years. The most popular Premiere Edition Originale watch, BLACKPINK Jennie is also one of the fans! Coupled with Chanel’s classic leather bag and chain strap, the black gold color is full of high-end sense, and it has a retro temperament and is very easy to line up. It is a collection that will never go out of style.

PREMIÈRE LUCKY STAR $68,800

This year, Chanel takes Interstellar as the theme and brings the new Premiere Lucky Star watch. The stainless steel case is inlaid with 52 diamonds. The black lacquered dial has a sparkling gold dust effect to bring the feeling of the starry sky. The comet-shaped pendant in stainless steel is simple and exquisite. , equipped with Swiss high-precision quartz movement, absolutely worth collecting.

Recommended watches3) Full of retro luxury! Cartier Mini Baignoire Bracelet Watch

Another most eye-catching new watch of the year is Cartier’s mini Baignoire bracelet watch! The retro bracelet watch first appeared in 1912, and the investment value is absolutely beyond doubt. Kendall Jenner is also one of the star users. The design is simple, lightweight and easy to wear. It is perfect for Y2K-style retro outfits.

In 2023, a more concise and charming new version of the design was brought. It was replaced with a delicate gold bracelet as a strap, and the size became smaller and smaller, which is as fascinating as jewelry. In addition to the gold material, there are also rose gold models and diamond-encrusted models to choose from. If you like timeless classic models, it is definitely worth investing in.

Recommended watches4) Y2K fashion replica! Vivienne Westwood Orb Special Jewelry Watch

With the revival of the Y2K trend, Vivienne Westwood’s punk style has become popular again. Among them, the classic Saturn The Orb Choker is loved by Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. Inspired by the classic Saturn Chocker this year, Vivienne Westwood brings a variant version of the Orb Special watch, which is also tempting at first sight.

The three-layer strap is made of elegant pearls, with a classic Saturn embossed with crystals, and a practical dial set with crystals. It is available in rose gold and sterling silver. It is full of fun and trendy. If you love Vivienne Westwood, you must definitely collect! It is now on sale in Japan first, and will be on sale in Hong Kong in early June. VW fans must pay attention!

