Back in 2022, it was announced that Crystal Dynamics would launch a new Tomb Raider game. Then, Square Enix sold off a lot of western studios, and everything was up in the air for a while.

None of this seems to have affected Crystal Dynamics’ work, though, as a report from Exputer claims that we may get a full look at the new Tomb Raider this year.

Now released by Amazon Games, the new Tomb Raider will be made using Unreal Engine 5, and work has reportedly been in the works for some time.

There’s also the fact that Crystal Dynamics will shut down support for its Marvel’s Avengers game this September, which will lead to the small team still working on joining the effort to make Tomb Raider.

Don’t expect a release date in 2023, but the fact that we’ll get news and a potential full reveal soon is a positive.

Are you excited for another Tomb Raider game?

