North American box office: “Avatar: Way of Water” wins sixth consecutive weekend box office

China News Agency, Los Angeles, January 22 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) This past weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar: The Way of Water) was promoted to the only North American weekend box office ranking in recent years with its long appeal. Winner of the sixth consecutive championship.

According to the film market data released by the box office statistics website boxofficemojo on January 22, the North American weekend box office (January 20-22) of 28 films earned approximately US$73.66 million, a decrease of approximately 28% month-on-month.

Despite the continuous decrease in the number of screening theaters and a drop of nearly 40% in weekend box office, “Avatar: Way of Water” still topped the North American weekend box office list with approximately US$20 million this time, becoming the first North American weekend box office champion in recent years for six consecutive times . Since its premiere on December 16, 2022, the North American box office of this fantasy action film has accumulated nearly 600 million US dollars. Including overseas markets, the total box office of the film has so far exceeded US$1.97 billion, surpassing the action-adventure fantasy film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and ranking sixth on the global box office list.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was also released in December last year, also showed a long-lasting box office appeal. ranked second. At present, the cumulative North American box office of this cartoon is nearly 130 million U.S. dollars. Including overseas markets, the total box office so far is nearly 300 million U.S. dollars.

Hollywood Chinese filmmaker Wen Ziren participated in the screenwriting and production of “Megan” (M3gan). Although the number of theaters showing in the third release weekend increased, the box office still fell by 46% month-on-month, with an estimated US$9.8 million from the previous list. The runner-up is downgraded to the third place in this round. The sci-fi thriller has grossed about $120 million so far.

“Missing” (Missing), which debuted on January 20, is the best-performing new film at the box office in the same period, ranking No. 4 on the current list with about $9.3 million in its opening weekend box office. At present, major movie websites have rated this horror drama as 7.4 on IMDb, 67 on MTC, and 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers said that the film reflected social issues in the suspenseful plot, and the story was compact and smooth.

As the number of screening theaters continues to decrease, the sci-fi action film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), which has been screened for more than two months, dropped by about 49% month-on-month, with a weekend box office of nearly 1.26 million US dollars from the previous list. 7 slipped to No. 10 in this round. At present, this Marvel superhero movie has accumulated more than 450 million U.S. dollars in North America, ranking second at the box office in 2022. Including overseas markets, the total box office of the film so far is nearly 840 million US dollars.

In addition, comedy-drama “A Man Called Otto,” action-thriller “Plane,” comedy “House Party” and drama “Whale” ( The Whale) and others share the other seats of the top ten North American weekend box office this issue in turn.

In the new week, the thriller “Infinity Pool” (Infinity Pool), the comedy-drama “Distant” and the horror film “Fear” will all be released on January 27.