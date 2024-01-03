Home » “Influencers still have to pay fines imposed on them”
“Influencers still have to pay fines imposed on them”

The fact that influencers can now also use a website that they mention on their social media does not change the fines that have already been imposed. The Federal Public Service (FPS) Economy reported this on Tuesday evening.

Influencers risked fines of up to 80,000 euros if they did not mention their business address on social media. Several well-known influencers declined to be included for privacy reasons. De Standaard wrote on Tuesday that the website of the FPS Economy was recently adjusted. “You can also meet this obligation by referencing your website on your social media channels. You must then state your company details on that website,” it says.

The FPS Economy added on Tuesday evening that, according to legislation, company data must be easily, directly and permanently available. “In response to the issue of influencers, we asked the European Commission what is considered ‘easily, directly and permanently available’ and whether this could also be met by using a website,” says a spokesperson for the FPS Economy. “The European Commission responded that this must be examined on a case-by-case basis, but that a website could possibly be an alternative, provided that the website is easy to find on the social medium and provided that the company data can be easily found on that website. , for example in a Contact section.”

According to the FPS, the reports that have been complied with so far were all primarily for violations of the advertising guidelines, with or without the absence of company data. “The fact that influencers can now also use a website that they then mention on their social media does not change the fines that have already been imposed,” the spokesperson emphasizes.

