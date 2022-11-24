Home News Influenza vaccine, the Ulss Dolomiti also takes the field in Belluno
News

by admin
Vaccine flu shot: Ulss 1 Dolomiti also takes the field with family doctors. And it does so with a series of vaccination sessions which will start tomorrow, November 25th.

Two sessions: from 9 to 13 at the vaccination center of Salce in Belluno, while from 2 to 6 pm in the Gaggia pavilion of Feltre. To join one of these two sessions, you need to book at the link: https://dolomiti.myprenota.it/vaccinazioni

This is a decision taken by the Department of Prevention to promote the widest accessibility to the population group to which inoculation is recommended.

To get vaccinated against the flu in addition to the family doctors and at Ulss there are also some this year pharmacy Of the territory.

