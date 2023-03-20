Assumption, National Radio.-Innovar 2023 will start tomorrow with the opening of gates, at 8:00 am, at the estate of Cetapar, Km 282 of the route PY02, Colonia Yguazú, Alto Paraná. Raimundo Llano, president of the Union of Agricultural Companies (UEA), and Mauro Kawano, mayor of Yguazú, will speak at the main access gantry to welcome the 250 companies participating in the fair and visitors to the event.

The national production will begin to be felt strongly through the largest agricultural fair and through the motto “We move the field”, impregnated in each of the activities to be carried out starting tomorrow, when the gates open to receive some 25,000 people along throughout the days until Friday the 24th of the current month.

More than 600 national and international brands will exhibit the vanguard in animal production; technological advances through Innovate Digital, with great emphasis on the role of women in agriculture; and the bar will be raised with a series of conferences, test drives and demonstrations of field machinery and implements.

While emphasizing the challenges of growing on the surface, emphasizing sustainability and harmony with the environment, the head of the UEA highlights the expectation and energy with which the moment of the start of the fair is awaited, through the deployment of companies related to crops, inputs, machinery and services.

“There is a battery of proposals, loaded with a lot of technology; we encourage the public to find out what we can generate, to produce more and better”, he maintains while recalling that local authorities, UEA executives, exhibitors and the press will be gathered at 8:00 am tomorrow, in the main portico of access.

Livestock Boom

One of the main axes of the event is animal production, through agricultural-livestock integration guidelines; meat quality and new perspectives for the dairy production market, with a practical demonstration and presentation of muzzled milkmaids.

Livestock attention will have its high point in the Nacional Ovina, which will present all the breeds bred in Paraguay, and will arouse the attention of livestock and the establishments that will participate in the field and muzzle judging, in addition to the parade of champions, with about 150 copies on display. To the references on nutrition, quality and forage production, an auction of cattle and sheep will be added on the property.

Big Data in Agriculture

The possibilities of managing the crop plot from the cell phone or other device are transforming the agricultural field. The Innovar Digital tent aims to directly connect interested parties with producer support management systems, to centralize their data and reach the end of the harvest knowing what the margin per hectare is.

The innovative technology that allows you to keep track of costs and agricultural activities from a mobile App will be presented within the framework of the new ways of recording data on the plots; while the use of Big Data and analytics in the management of agroeconomic information will be explained by experts, who will also emphasize the innovation hub of Paraguayan agriculture, with the benefits of drip irrigation.

Preponderant Role of Women in Agriculture

The increasingly prominent role of women in rural practices will have an adequate framework for them to display their inspiring experiences, as leaders of organizations and companies dedicated to rural labor, and share with their peers in the focus of roles within the ambit.

“Women leaders by nature, guiding the new generations towards a more sustainable future”, “Women from the countryside who inspire” and the role of women in the industry and in the digitalization of agriculture, will occupy a relevant space among the conferences dedicated to the female side of production in the country.

Machinery and Test Drive

Those interested in the machinery will have their appropriate space, where there will be dynamics and practical demonstrations, from 3 to 6 pm, every day. New technologies in management, training on the use and application of new technologies will be constant every day. On the other hand, in the agricultural dynamics, tillage, planting, harvesting and tractors will be exhibited, in agricultural dynamics.

Also every day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be the possibility of experiencing the presentations, safety and comfort that the test drives will provide, following the driving track regulations, supported by the Paraguayan Touring and Automobile Club (TACPy).

Innovate Social

To emphasize the social awareness of the members of the UEA, the proceeds will be allocated to the logistics of the exhibition and to a charitable cause, within the framework of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Innovar Social is once again present and grows with the positive impact on the fair environment, especially for the benefit of the town of Yata’í, whose population has drinking water thanks to past editions of the show. Ticket collection, added to the income from the sale of signage spaces on the access route to the property, will contribute to promoting new projects that will improve the quality of life of families in this community.

About the UEA

The Union of Agricultural Companies (UEA) is made up of more than 50 leading companies in the sector, which includes important national industries, importers, service providers and suppliers of the agricultural sector.

LEARN MORE ABOUT INNOVATE 2023

Date: From March 21 to 24, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: G. 15,000 per day, on sale at the fair ticket offices.

Social networks: @innovarferia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

App: the mobile application is available on IOS and Android platforms