November 26th is the recovery date for the Marine Half Marathon

by admin
It will be recovered Sunday 26 November the first edition of theMarine Half Marathonwhich should have taken place on the last Sunday of September, was then postponed to avoid problems for the athletes due to bad weather.

The decision was taken in concert, in the last few hours, by the organizers: that is Montenero running, Running San Salvo Vasto, Running Vasto e ‘Costaverde’ Shopping Center.

Therefore, in addition to the athletes already registered, a further registration window will open for those who want to take part in the event.

As regards refunds for the race itself, these will be paid from November 27th. Any other information can be found in the regulations, via the organizers’ website and social contacts and on timingrun.it.

