MIMIT allocates 7 million euros with PNRR resources for the tender

Small and medium-sized Italian enterprises and innovative startups that intend to collaborate on projects of industrial research e experimental development they can participate, also jointly with research organizations and large companies, in the Eurostars tender as part of the European initiative “Innovative SMEs”.

The goal is to stimulate the growth, competitiveness, innovation and internationalization of PMI innovative Italian.

Businesses and interested subjects intending to join the initiative must present their proposals by Thursday 13 April.

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has allocated for the tender 7 million euroswith PNRR resources, for a maximum grant of 500 thousand euros per single project.

