Iron Man Sungbin Yun VS Jaesuk Yoo and 6 others… The result of the ’18-ton bus push’ confrontation? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Jeong Jin-ah = 'What do you do when you play?' The members compete to push an 18-ton bus against Yoon Seong-bin, the 'strong Iron Man'.

In the MBC TV entertainment show ‘What Do You Do When You Play?’, which airs at 6:25 pm on the 8th, Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Joo Woo-jae, Park Jin-joo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Lee Mi-joo unite for the success of the mission, and skeleton gold medalist Yun Seong-bin appears as their opponent.

‘What do you do when you play?’ Six members and Yoon Seong-bin announced an 18-ton bus push confrontation. While all the members gritted their teeth and used their strength, Yoon Seong-bin said he pushed the bus with his bare hands.

Yoo Jae-seok foresees a confrontation that will not be easy, saying, “Sung-bin is a ‘post-human’ level. It’s the first time I’ve seen Jong-kook having a hard time while performing for a long time.” Yi-kyung Lee, who has a special pride in her pectoral muscles, says outright, “Can I touch it?”

In the midst of this, Yoon Seong-bin overpowers Joo Woo-jae with his supernatural power. Joo Woo-jae, clinging to Yoon Seong-bin, causes laughter with the appearance of a toothpick. Seongbin Yoon said that she “lives and lives and pushes all the buses”, revealing her interest in the novel confrontation she has encountered for the first time. The members responded that it was worth a try, saying “Seongbin Yoon is also pushing a bus for the first time.”

