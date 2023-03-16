Since 1986, Paul Zauner has invited jazz musicians from all over the world to the Innviertel to his InnTune Festival, since 2002 to his own organic farm in Diersbach. The festival of the renowned jazz trombonist is not only known for the unusually relaxed atmosphere, but also for the programme: thanks to his contacts with musicians all over the world, Zauner is able to track down new trends and often engage musicians who are about to make a breakthrough . For example, Zauner was able to welcome Gregory Porter to the Innviertel, which today fills halls worldwide.

This year the festival will take place from July 21st to 23rd: It is striking that Zauner has invited a particularly large number of female musicians, and there is also a focus on bands from Africa and Scandinavia. The big concerts for up to 1000 visitors take place on the meadow next to the farm, for smaller concerts the barn, the former pigsty (St. Pigs Pub) and the horse stable (Blue Horse Blues Club) are available.

Paul Zauner

Image: VOLKER Weihbold



The Austrian Syndicate around David Helbock will kick things off on Friday (7 p.m.), and the second Austrian group, a sextet around Clemens Salesny and Gregor Aufmesser, will be on Sunday (8 p.m.). Other highlights include the performance by the Scandinavian women’s band Shamania led by Marilyn Mazur (Friday, 8:45 p.m.), who played with Jan Garbarek and Miles Davis, among others, saxophonist Mette Henriette (Saturday, 12 p.m.), who exudes powerful calm with her band, and Vieux Farka Touré (Sunday, 10 p.m.): “He’s the new superstar from Africa,” says Zauner.

3000 visitors expected

All concerts are recorded by the ORF and then broadcast by radio stations throughout Europe throughout the year: “150 hours are broadcast every year, our material is the most sought-after after the New Year’s concert,” says Zauner, who has a budget of 300,000 euros. 3000 visitors are expected again, many of them camping directly on the site.

The InnTONE Jazz Festival runs from July 21st to 23rd at the Bachmannhof in Diersbach. Information and maps are available inntoene.com.

