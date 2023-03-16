According to the “Petroleum Price Management Measures”, domestic gasoline and diesel prices are adjusted every 10 working days according to changes in crude oil prices in the international market.

When the price adjustment range is lower than 50 yuan per ton, no adjustment will be made, and it will be added or offset in the next price adjustment. Under special circumstances, the price adjustment can be suspended, delayed, or reduced.

Domestic oil prices will start the sixth round of adjustment at 24:00 tomorrow night on March 17.At present, oil prices have jumped out of the upward range, and the possibility of a decline is very high.

As of March 9, the fourth working day, the reference crude oil change rate was 2.31%, and gasoline and diesel are expected to increase by 95 yuan/ton, which is converted to 0.07-0.08 yuan/liter. After many days of changes, as of March 16, the ninth working day, the reference crude oil change rate was -1.43%,Gasoline and diesel are expected to be lowered by 70 yuan/ton, converted to 0.06-0.07 yuan/liter, and the reduction is expected to increase further tomorrow. Therefore, it is recommended that the majority of gasoline truck owners refuel after Saturday.

In terms of international oil prices, as of March 16, the price of Brent crude oil futures for delivery in May fell by US$3.76, or 4.85%, to close at US$73.69 per barrel; the price of light crude oil futures for April delivery on the New York Stock Exchange fell 3.72 US dollars, a decrease of 5.22%, to close at 67.61 US dollars a barrel.

After two consecutive rounds of oil price adjustments were stranded, due to the continuous sharp drop in international oil prices in the last three trading days and hitting a new low in the past 15 months, the domestic oil price has changed from an expected price increase to a price cut.

This year, domestic oil prices showed a pattern of “2 rises, 1 fall, 2 strandings”. The conversion of No. 92 gasoline and No. 95 gasoline increased by 0.20 yuan and 0.21 yuan respectively. After the sixth round of adjustment, if there is no accident, the domestic oil price will be in a pattern of “2 up, 2 down, 2 stranded”.