When Huang Jiang went to Naliang Town to guide the epidemic prevention and control work, he emphasized

Insist on controlling and be the king, use fast to control fast, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, the war of annihilation

Fangchenggang Daily News (all media reporter Cai Xinning) Since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia in Naliang Town, Fangcheng District on September 11, Huang Jiang, the mayor and commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, rushed to Naliang Town to guide the epidemic prevention and control. Work. In the past few days, Huang Jiang has gone to the villages and bayonet for many times to investigate and presided over the work meeting of the joint headquarters of the 9.11 epidemic disposal in Naliang Town, Fangcheng District, Fangchenggang City, emphasizing the need to adhere to the principle of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”. The strategy and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” will not be relaxed and unshakable. We will insist that control is the king, and we will make quick efforts to eliminate them when they show up. We will achieve the goal of clearing the society as soon as possible, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Huang Jiang emphasized that it is necessary to fully and thoroughly implement the 27 specific measures of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and the spirit of the national and regional epidemic prevention and control video scheduling conferences. In accordance with the instructions and requirements of Qin Rupei, vice chairman of the autonomous region and Secretary Tan Pichuang of the municipal party committee, we must resolutely take up the political Responsibility, focus on sinking to the front line, go deep into the grassroots level, respond to the sudden epidemic in Naliang Town in a wartime state, take decisive measures to quickly extinguish the epidemic, and strive to achieve the goal of basically zeroing out the social aspect on September 15. It is necessary to be resolute and decisive, and to do a good job in the transfer and isolation of key groups such as close-contact and sub-close contact personnel, efficiently and accurately dispatch vehicles, optimize the transfer process, improve the transfer efficiency, ensure that the isolation should be completed, the transfer should be transferred quickly, and the society should be quickly blocked. face transmission chain. It is necessary to carry out high-quality nucleic acid testing, ensure that all the inspections are carried out, and no one is missed, maintain the nucleic acid sampling order, and strictly implement the requirements of wearing masks and maintaining a distance of 2 meters. It is necessary to strengthen social control, strengthen the management of checkpoint settings, implement the guarantee system for 28 village leaders, fully mobilize grass-roots forces to enrich the “party building + grid + big data” team, strictly implement measures such as home health management, and efficiently organize the development of nucleic acids. Sampling, transport isolation, etc. It is necessary to provide refined and personalized services for village (community) people who are quarantined at home and living materials at the isolation point, buying medicines for medical treatment, and other refined and personalized services. It is necessary to scientifically delineate risk areas according to the situation of flow adjustment, excavate isolation housing sources, increase the reserve of isolation places, and provide enough isolation rooms. It is necessary to continue to carry out in-depth special campaigns for the prevention and control of border and sea epidemics, special campaigns for “rat hunting and breaking roads” against border-related illegal and criminal activities, and “broken chains” campaigns against smuggling, so as to block the risk of imported epidemics in an all-round and full-chain manner, and effectively Build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control.

In the past few days, Huang Jiang went to the Shajiang Group, Dacun Village, Damian Village, Minsheng Village and other villages of Naliangji Town’s resettlement sites, as well as Naliang Middle School and Naliang Station to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work.

City leaders Lu Hui, Peng Bin, Huang Bingli, Xu Wei and Lin Chunsheng participated in the above activities respectively.