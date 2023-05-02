Inspections continue in collective transport to guarantee compliance with traffic regulations

Protecting the reproduction of marine shrimp to achieve sustainable production is the objective of the national ban issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), through the Center for the Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture (CENDEPESCA), which will be maintained valid from 12:00 m. from May 2 until 12:00 m. on June 16, 2023.

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Óscar Guardado, explained that after technical studies, CENDEPESCA has determined that April to June is the main breeding season, so the temporary suspension of its extraction is necessary, as a measure to order hydrobiological resources.

“By protecting gravid females and the ecosystems where they live, the conservation of the species is ensured, which is of great commercial, social and economic interest, since it is a source of employment at an industrial and artisanal level,” said the head of the MAG.

The director of CENDEPESCA, Edgar Palacios, assured that according to the evaluations of the shrimp resource, this fishery is in a condition of overexploitation due to different factors, leading to a decrease in production of up to 89%, since the 1960s. , with annual catches of 2,000 tons, until reaching the point of only 225 tons of catches in 2022.

Palacios reiterated that during the ban, industrial and artisanal fishermen are prohibited from extracting shrimp in the sea, gulf, bays, and estuaries, but that this does not mean ceasing to consume it, scarcity, or an increase in price, since there are options to eat fresh shrimp raised in the ponds of aquaculture farms or businesses that have declared inventories to CENDEPESCA.

Supermarkets; wholesalers of fishery products, importers and exporters of fishery products, restaurants and hotels have until May 4 to present their inventories. The form is available for download on the MAG website (https://www.mag.gob.sv/), it can be delivered to the CENDEPESCA offices or sent via email [email protected] or WhatsApp 7123-0162.

On the other hand, Minister Guardo recalled that the protection of marine resources is everyone’s responsibility, and that the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources join this effort to conserve the species. , the Ministry of Economy, the National Civil Police, among other institutions.

If the ban is not respected, the sanctions and fines established in the Law for the Regulation and Promotion of Fishing and Aquaculture will be imposed. In the event of any breach of the ban, citizens can report it to 2210 -1915.

