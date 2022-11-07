Listen to the audio version of the article

The Sole 24 Ore Insurance Summit will take place on Tuesday 8 November. A reference event for the subjects of the insurance sector now in its twenty-fourth edition, Insurance Summit analyzes, together with the major players involved, how the uncertainty of the economic and geopolitical context, together with climate change, affect the insurance sector.

Main Partner of the Sole 24 Ore Insurance Summit are BCG, KPMG, RGI, Official Partner are CAPGEMINI and IIA, while Event Partner is WIT.

Scheduled in the “Giorgio Squinzi” Auditorium in Assolombarda, in via Pantano 9 in Milan, the Summit opens at 10 with welcome greetings from Fabio Tamburini, director of Sole 24 Ore. Among the speakers, Davide Corradi, Managing Director and Senior Partner of BCG, Luigi Federico Signorini, IVASS President, Maria Bianca Farina, ANIA President, Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice President.

Philippe Donnet, CEO of Generali and Carlo Cimbri, CEO of Unipol Gruppo, Chairman of UnipolSai Assicurazioni will then speak.

Among the other speakers: Davide Corradi, Managing Director and Senior Partner BCG, Giulio Carlo Dell’Amico, Partner KPMG, Federico Della Casa, Group Chief Executive Officer RGI Group, Massimo Paltrinieri, Chief Customer Officer RGI Group, Michele Inglese, Head of Sales – Financial Services, Capgemini, Simone Ranucci Brandimarte, President of IIA and Yolo Group.