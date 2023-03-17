



And intense bullet crossings was registered on the night of this Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the canton of El Triunfo, in an attack directed at Junior Roldán, alias Jr, leader of the Los Choneros gangaccording to preliminary information.

According to the National Police report there are five people dead and six injuredone of them Junior Alexander Roldán Paredes alias «JR»who was released on February 14.

According to a social media report, several Roldán guards were injured.

In the billiards where the attack on Junior roldan The bodies of several people were left lying.

National Police is activated

In response to incidents in El Triunfo between organized crime groups, the National Police reported that several tactical units have been mobilized to maintain order and security.

The wounded were taken to hospitals. Identity of victims is being confirmed.

SNAI activates protocols in prisons

Faced with the attack between gangs, the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) activated protocols in all the Deprivation of Liberty Centers in the country through the Crisis Committee, in coordination with the cabinet of security.

The measure is taken in order to protect the peace of persons deprived of their liberty and control of the Centers.

had been released from jail

Junior Roldán was released in a disputed legal action.

He was arrested on December 15, 2022 on the La Aurora – Salitre road when, upon leaving jail, he was moving in a caravan. When intercepted by the Police they found firearms and went back to jail.

News in development