International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putinand the children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova Belovafor the illegal transfer of children from Ukraine a Russia.

The court, which is not recognized by Russia nor for USAsaid he thinks Putin is responsible for the forced deportation of children from Ukraine a Russia since the start of the invasion of the country more than a year ago.

Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, is also to blame for the transfer, according to the CPI.

“International law prohibits occupying powers from transferring civilians from the territory in which they live to other territories,” ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in a videotaped statement. “Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention.”

Hofmanski said the contents of the warrants remain secret to protect the victims, but noted that the judges on the floor decided to make the existence of the warrants public “in the interest of justice” and to prevent future crimes.

“This is an important moment in the justice process before the ICC,” he said. “The judges have reviewed the information and evidence presented by the prosecutor and have determined that there are credible charges against these individuals for their alleged crimes.”

The CPIbased in The Hague, the Netherlands, announced on Tuesday that it was bringing war crimes charges against Russia in connection with the invasion of Ukraine, prompting an immediate rebuke from Moscow authorities, who claimed that the Kremlin had not recognized the court.

According to a report published at the time, the charges centered on the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and the deliberate attack on civilian infrastructure during the conflict.

The spokesman for Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovdismissed the possible charges, stating that the CPI it lacked range.

“We do not recognize this court and we do not recognize its jurisdiction,” Peskov said then. “That’s how we feel about it.”

ENLACE ORIGINAL: ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, one other Russian official in connection with Ukraine war – UPI.com

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2022/06/14/juan-guaido-denunciara-agresiones-ante-la-cpi/

