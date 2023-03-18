Students, parents and rectors of the educational institutions delivered a positive balance of School Feeding Program, PAEduring the First Public Table convened by the Mayor of Santa Marta, through the District Education Secretary.

In the District, students are served through the Majority PAE and the Kogui and Wiwa populations with indigenous organizations.

To this audience, in addition to the students, family parents y rectorsalso attended by representatives of citizen oversight offices, the Temporary Union Light of Lifeas operator of PAE; the District Ombudsman, the Ombudsman’s Office and actors related to the program.

In the space, the attendees presented some suggestions or aspects to be improved in the program, on which commissions were ordered to review and address specific situations with the SAP coordination and the operator, who must take corrective actions.

Antonio Peraltasecretary of District Education, stated that the results are positive, the advances were presented and the concerns of the attendees were heard. “In general terms, the evaluation is that a better service is being provided; there is great satisfaction in the majority of the educational community and our children are receiving their rations,” she said.

Héctor Rojas, father of the family of the IED Institute Magdalena, assured that the Public Table was enriching and noted the aspects. “The PAE in the institution is working well, which is ratified by their daughters. We feel benefited because the PAE has brought many benefits for the children,” she said.

Carlos Gutierrezrector of the Caribbean Pedagogical FDI, explained that during the hearing the different situations in the supply of food were made known, a very important service for children and young people. “I consider that it is an essential program for the permanence of our students in the institutions. There are some aspects to improve and we hope that the concepts issued by the actors present at the table will be taken into account to improve it, ”she noted.

In addition, Ana Maria Belenoa member of the citizen oversight, said that the hearing allowed to receive concerns to make improvements and continue the work with the different actors, which guarantee that students have an excellent food service.