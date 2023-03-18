Electronic science – agencies The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the conclusion of its 49th session, which was hosted by the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott (March 16 and 17), commended the efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco in combating extremist discourse through the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulema, and the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Guides, and Guides. .

The Council also praised the role played by the Mohammed VI Center for Dialogue of Civilizations in Coquimbo, Chile, as a bridge for civilized communication between the Islamic world and Latin America, and its work in combating defamation of religions.

With regard to combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and insulting Islam, the Council recalled the initiative of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to develop an international charter that defines appropriate standards and rules for the exercise of the right to freedom of expression and opinion and the commitment to respect religious symbols and sanctities as well as spiritual values ​​and beliefs (The Twelfth Islamic Summit in Cairo 2014), and what it received. of great support.

The Council also noted the success of the Kingdom of Morocco in organizing the ninth Global Forum for the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations, which was held in Fez on November 22 and 23, 2022, and welcomed the contents of its closing statement, issued under the slogan “Towards an Alliance for Peace: Living Together as One Human Society.”

The 49th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was organized under the slogan “Moderation and Moderation are the Valve of Security and Stability.”

Morocco participated in this meeting with a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and included His Majesty’s Ambassador to Mauritania, Hamid Chabar, and Director of the Mashreq, Gulf and Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Fouad Akhraif and Head of the Arab Organizations Department. And Islamic Affairs in the Ministry, Abdul Ali Al-Jahiz, and the head of the Department of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Ministry, Hassan Badri, and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Othman Raho.