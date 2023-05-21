Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs: the consultation on the technical specifications is underway

Everything is ready for the consultation of the OpenAPI specifications of the application interfaces in REST technology, compliant with the new PA interoperability model (ModI)which will allow the IT protocol systems of the Public Administrations to communicate directly with each other.

AgID, in fact, as part of the updating activities of theAnnex 6 – “Communication between AOOs of Registered Administrative Documents” of the Guidelines on the formation, management and conservation of IT documents, has released for public consultation the interface description language in compliance with the OpenAPI 3.0 specification which define the new application interfaces in REST technology for the exchange of IT administrative documents logged between Homogeneous Organizational Areas (AOO). The goal is to collect the comments of the Public Administrations and interested market operators in order to further improve the process.

To send proposed changes, comments and suggestions, by 30 June 2023, the PAs and interested operators can use the strumenti di github (Issues or Pull requests).