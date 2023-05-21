50,000 march along the seafront of Naples

Parade organized by the CGIL as part of the unitary mobilization which saw the national leaders of CGIL Cisl Uil, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and PierPaolo Bombardieri on stage at the Rotonda Diaz. The CGIL marched alone on the Neapolitan seafront, with Landini himself at the head of the procession.

The one in Naples is the last of the three demonstrations called by CGIL, CISL, UIL “for a new season of work and rights”. A jointly organized mobilization to obtain a change in economic, social and employment policies, which also saw the squares of Bologna and Milan as protagonists. The mobilization aims to support the requests made by Cgil Cisl Uil “in order to obtain concrete results in the field of income protection, tax reform, employment, safety at work, reform of the social security system, industrial and investment policies for a new model of development, with particular attention to the South and aiming at full employment.

From the early hours of the morning, around 300 coaches, private vehicles and special trains from Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria and Sicily reached the Neapolitan capital.

Inconvenience for traders

“The demonstration that invaded the city center caused serious damage to Neapolitan workers and businesses in the trade. A little publicized provision with extraordinary traffic devices that must be agreed with the trade associations to identify the corrective measures and give everyone time to organize themselves. The representatives of the territory have not been informed and once again too much improvisation in adopting a device that has distorted the road system at a time of maximum tourist turnout. We are not against the unions but this is a disaster that should have been avoided”. This was declared by the president of Confcommercio Napoli Massimo Di Porzio. “We are fed up with this uncaring attitude on the part of the administration towards the citizens and in particular our neighborhood of Chiaia”, insists Pier Luigi de Caro of Confcommercio Chiaia. “We are devastated by the presence of people who behave badly – he adds – and by the total absence of the police. Event organizations always of poor quality now occupy our seafront. No decent programming has ever been done to take advantage of that pedestrian stretch of the road except for village fairs and poor-quality events. We want to be considered by the administration as a partner in the decisions that inevitably affect our lives and our companies”.

Claudia Catapano of Confcommercio Chiaia underlines “the need to be involved in the decisions that today have totally paralyzed trade for an event that basically looked like a party rather than a protest. The Municipality cannot ignore us, we are workers like the others and we cannot and must not be harmed after a difficult period also and above all for us”.







