interventions for 74.6 billion but sharp drop in April — idealista/news

As at 30 April 2023, on the basis of the transfer notices to the Revenue Agency and data from Enea, 407,000 subsidized construction projects were in progress for an amount of 74.6 billion admitted as a deduction, which corresponds to an actual benefit of 82 billion. This was reported by the technicians of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a hearing in the Chamber as part of the fact-finding investigation on the effects of building bonuses.

For the superbonus, “an increasing dynamic starting from 2021” was recorded, but in April 2023 there was “a clear slowdown” in both investments and completed works, a slowdown essentially due to “the intervention to block the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit” decided by the government.

The difference between the initial estimates and the updated ex post estimates of the costs for the superbonus and the facade bonus is equal to 45.2 billion euros in the period 2020-2025 (considering the annual installments for taking advantage of the subsidies). The figures were disclosed by the technicians of the Ministry of Economy and Finance during a hearing in the Chamber.

In particular, it was explained that for the various building bonuses with the exception of the superbonus and facade bonuses, the cost estimates remained unchanged. Instead, due to the growing trend of the superbonus and the facade bonus, it was necessary to revise the estimate of the total costs upwards, reaching 116 billion (from 70.9 billion). The burden of the superbonus, from an initial estimate of 35 billion, has reached 67.12 billion. The estimates of the costs of the facade bonus have risen from 5 billion to around 19. The new estimates have already been considered in the forecasts of public finance trends.

