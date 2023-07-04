Intesi Group SpA becomes part of the accredited managers for the issue of SPID

The SPID family is still growing. After the entry of Infocamere last March, from 30 June 2023 Intesi Group SpA has also officially become a digital identity manager authorized by AgID to issue SPID.

Therefore, there are 12 managers who allow you to activate the credentials to access the services of the Public Administration and private members.

On the site www.spid.gov.itto the page https://www.spid.gov.it/cos-e-spid/come-scegliere-tra-gli-idp/the list is available with all the digital identity managers enabled by AgID from which you can choose.

What PAs, service providers and SPID aggregators must do

The Agency for Digital Italy reminds that SPID service providers and aggregators must update the button “Log in with SPID” (Identity Provider choice), present in the repository https://github.com/italia/spid-sp-access-buttoninserting the possibility to select the new manager Intesi Group SpA

No update, on the other hand, is necessary if the button “Log in with SPID” has been implemented in order to allow the generation of the IDP list dynamically, based on the information present in the registry. Further information in this regard is available in the Notice n. 42 – Update of the “Enter with SPID” button.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

