Tour de France 2023, live: follow the fourth stage

Sports

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 4ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The fourth stage of the Tour de France, 182 kilometers long between Dax and Nogaro. The flattest stage of this Grande Boucle, promised to sprinters.

Or ? First Franco-French stage in this Tour, in the south-west of France. The peloton will first cross New Aquitaine before finishing its race in Occitania, in the Gers.

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 20 and the runners should cross the finish line on the strokes of 17 h 22 if they emerge at an average speed of 45 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

Read while waiting

Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

The route of the third stage of the Tour

After his Basque parenthesis, the great barnum arrives in France in a tense security context

Adam Yates triumphs in front of his twin, Simon, and puts on the first yellow jersey

Tour de France 2023: last dance for Thibaut Pinot

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with a taste of revenge

Gaudu, Alaphilippe, Pinot… these French people who will want to show themselves

Siesta guide on the Tour de France 2023: all the highlights of the Grande Boucle to import into your calendar

