«Aurora Ramazzotti pregnant with her second child?», she replies like this

Aurora Ramazzottiin recent days, has published on his profile Instagram a gallery of photos in which he sports a bikini blue among the rocks of Bergeggi, a small town in the Liguria. Among the many positive comments from her fans, there are also some haters who think bodyshaming is still trendy. But the daughter of Michelle Hunziker she didn’t let herself be intimidated and proudly showed off her body with the new mother’s curves. And just in the last few hours, Aurora Ramazzotti wanted to make public a comment from a user who asked her: «precincts of the second (son ed.)?». The influencer’s response was not obvious. Let’s go see what he said.

Aurora Ramazzotti he continues to show himself in his own way, on his Instagram profile, in which he confirms his self-irony and his great desire to get involved. To the fan’s question (“Pregnant with the second?”), She sympathetically replied in her Instagram stories by publishing the screen shot of the question and answer between the two: “No of the dessert”.

It was to be expected from her who has made her sympathy an undisputed peculiarity.

