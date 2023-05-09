Intolerance in MÍO in Cali seems uncontrollable

In commune 21 located to the east of Santiago de Cali, in the Decepaz neighborhood, a new chapter of intolerance was generated that involves a driver of the Massive Integrated of the West with a user.

The operator of the Mass Transportation System, according to preliminary versions, would have been attacked with a bottle by a user, who allegedly demanded that he speed up his pace.

The other users of the mass recorded the event with their cell phones and the videos detail the injuries to the driver’s face, who after being helped by the community was transferred to a care center.

Minutes later, the attacker was arrested by the Cali Metropolitan Police, and must answer for the crimes of personal injury.

Rejection

Óscar Ortiz, president of Metrocali, through his Twitter account, rejected this new attack against the driver attached to the ETM company.

“This man got up early yesterday to provide his service and received a bottle on his face from a user who asked him to go faster. From @METROCALI we reject any type of violence against our drivers. Fortunately, the victim is out of danger and the attacker was arrested, @PoliciaCali the full weight of the law for him,” Ortiz denounced.

Latest fact:

On the morning of Wednesday, May 3, at one of the stations of the Cali mass transportation system, a woman allegedly attacked the MÍO driver with pepper spray because he asked a group of women to move so that more people could board the bus.

Data:

1. In the year 2022, more than 40 drivers were attacked in different areas of the city, according to MetroCali statistics.

2. In 2022 alone, a total of 1,479 vehicles were vandalized and 47 drivers were assaulted.

3. So far in 2023, 169 buses have been affected by different attacks.

