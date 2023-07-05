Investigate massacre in rural area of ​​Tuluá

In a quick action, the Police discharged a man who moments before had murdered four people in the Campoalegre corregimiento, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Tuluá.

According to information provided by Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez Reyes, commander of the Valle Police Department, “in a house in the township of Campoalegre the homicide of four people occurred, after one of the victims had an argument with his former sentimental partner and this he draws a firearm, killing his ex-wife, his ex-sister-in-law and their two daughters, nine and three years old.”

The officer indicated that the murderer “fled the scene on a motorcycle that had been stolen through the robbery modality.”

The colonel explained that “immediately the National Police activated the padlock plan, being intercepted in Cartago Valle, where they confronted our personnel from the Goes special operations group and the police transit and transportation section, who responded to the threat by neutralizing the aggressor. and seizing a firearm.”

Colonel Gómez invited the public to report any type of family violence or abuse against women by calling the 123 emergency line or the 155 line for guidance for women victims of violence.

The facts

The authorities are investigating the events that occurred in the rural area of ​​Tuluá, where a man allegedly assaulted his former sentimental partner, sister-in-law and their two daughters with a firearm during this festive bridge.

According to some versions to the police of the residents of the corregimiento, the man arrived at the house of his ex-sentimental partner, armed and shot at the people who were inside, his ex-wife, the ex-wife’s sister and two eight-year-old girls. three years.

The girls were taken to the hospital where they died.

The mayor of the municipality of Tuluá, Jhon Jairo Gómez, said that the family came from the Pacific coast of Nariño and announced that an investigation has already begun to determine the motives.

The president indicated that apparently the man had not been denounced for abuse, but a month ago he did not live in the house.

It was learned that after committing the crime, the man fled the place on a motorcycle, but hours later the authorities found him thanks to a padlock plan, but he responded with shots, leading to a confrontation where he also lost his life on the Zaragoza road – Carthage.

The mayor of Tuluá also recommended that in the case of abuse or intrafamily violence, they go to the facilities of the family police station in their municipality, as the case may be, they may be sent to the pink house, the foster home or the peasant home where they will have accompaniment and protection from their aggressors.

On the other hand, Indepaz indicated this massacre as number 50 in the country and detailed that the Fundación Feminicidios Colombia registered until June 15, 2023, 128 femicides in the country.

In addition, the Institute of Legal Medicine reported that 44,000 complaints of gender violence have been filed in the last six months of the year.

