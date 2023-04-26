Investing in Innovation Africa launches its second call for applications to support African healthcare supply chain start-ups

Applications are open to innovators in start-up and growth phase

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 25, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Investing in Innovation Africa (i3), a pan-African initiative for start-ups working to develop healthcare supply chains, is calling to innovators for the second cohort of the program.

Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and sponsored by AmerisourceBergen, Merck Sharpe & Dohme (MSD) Microsoft, and Chemonics, i3 supports the commercialization of 60 promising early-stage and growth-stage companies.

The program connects these young African start-ups with donors, industry and government partners, to boost their impact and growth. The innovators selected by the program are introduced to potential customers, receive a grant of $50,000 and benefit from targeted support to access market opportunities.

The i3 program gives particular importance to young companies led by women as well as start-ups operating in the French-speaking regions of the continent.

The first cohort, selected in September 2022, included 31 innovators who have improved access to health products in more than 24,000 hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in 26 African countries. To date, the i3 program has facilitated more than 200 meetings between cohort start-ups, sponsors and partners such as USAID, Benshi.ai Global Fund, i+Solutions, Chemonics, John Snow Inc, FHI360, the Madiro Foundation, as well as government officials from the Federal Ministry of Health of Nigeria, representatives from Ekiti and Lagos States, among others. These meetings notably enabled 17 innovators to enter into partnerships and launch pilot projects.

Applications for the second cohort are open until June 26. The selected start-ups will be announced on September 14.

i3 continues to be inspired by the progress and potential of African innovators in healthcare supply chains. The program is coordinated by Salient Advisory, Southbridge A&I and Solina Center for Research and Development (SCIDaR). Leading regional incubators – CcHUB (Co creation Hub), Startupbootcamp Afritech, Villgro Africa, and IMPACT Lab, lead cohort selection and investment readiness support.

For more information and to apply, please visit the program website at innovationsinafrica.com.

Yusuf Rasool, Director, Sustainable Access Solutions and Global Market Access, MSD, commented:

“Expanding access to medicines requires a new way of thinking, which builds on the incredible talent we have across the continent. We can find African solutions to African challenges by bringing together governments, industry and donors to create the scaffolding needed for entrepreneurs to succeed. MSD is proud to partner with i3 to find, meet and partner with the next generation of African healthcare companies who are finding innovative ways to solve tomorrow’s healthcare challenges today. »

Kieran Daly, Director, Global Health Agencies and Funds at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also commented:

“i3 intends to launch a new way of doing business with industry and government backers to support local innovation, starting with healthcare supply chains. With our partners, we are building a network across the African continent to help structure commercialization support for start-ups, to accelerate their growth and impact on public health. We believe that local innovators, data-driven and closer to the issues of access to health products, are essential to build the resilient, agile and responsive supply chains that we need.”

For any additional information or interview requests regarding the “Investing in Innovation Africa” (i3) program, please contact [email protected]

Distributed by African Media Agency pour Investing in Innovation Africa .

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation strives to help all individuals lead healthy and productive lives. In developing countries, it strives to improve people’s health and give them the possibility of lifting themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, she works to ensure that all individuals – especially those with the fewest resources – have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and in life.

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a world leader in the development and distribution of healthcare products. In addition to distribution and logistics, AmerisourceBergen helps pharmaceutical manufacturers bring their products to market, supporting them every step of the way from pre-market to market release.

https://www.amerisourcebergen.com/

About Merck Sharp & Dohme

MSD, known as Merck & Co, Inc, Rahway, NJ, USA, in the United States and Canada, uses the power of cutting-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, MSD has brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. MSD aspires to be the world‘s leading research-intensive biopharmaceutical company.

Today, MSD is at the forefront of research to provide innovative healthcare solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in humans and animals. MSD promotes a diverse and inclusive approach globally and operates responsibly every day to help create a sustainable, safe and healthy environment for all.

For more information, visit https://www.msd.com/, and follow MSD on Twitter, Linkedin and Youtube.

About Chemonics

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is an international development consulting firm. In more than 70 countries around the world, our network of 5,000 specialists share a simple belief: the challenges we face today are best solved through appropriate partnerships – by sharing knowledge, expertise and experience to get results. Where Chemonics works,

development works. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter or visit us at https://chemonics.com/

About Microsoft

Microsoft is a technology company that empowers people and organizations around the world to perform better. The organization creates innovative software, hardware, and cloud-based solutions that help businesses and individuals realize their full potential. With more than 168,000 employees in 190 countries, the organization is committed to building technology that meets the needs of people of all ages and abilities, regardless of location or background. At Microsoft, we believe technology can be a force for good, and we’re committed to empowering people and organizations to achieve their goals through the power of our technology.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/

About Salient Advisory

Launched in 2020 with a team spread across the globe in Kenya, Nigeria and Canada, Salient Advisory helps changemakers enact transformative approaches to health. The company conducts analytics and supports partnerships to use technology and innovations, adapt policies and financing, and elevate unheard voices to change global conversations and transform access to care.

About SCIDAR

SCIDaR is a Nigeria-based non-profit health systems consulting and implementation organization that works with governments, development organizations and the private sector to optimize population health outcomes. She applies proven business and market building techniques and uses her connections and understanding of actors in Africa’s public and private health systems to ensure lasting impact.

About Southbridge A&I

Southbridge A&I is a major player in strategic, operational and financial advice for economic and social operators on the African continent. Intervening in the definition of sectoral policies, the transformation of public companies and the support of private actors of various sizes, Southbridge A&I builds bridges between stakeholders to maximize the socio-economic impact of its interventions. Alongside its advisory business, Southbridge A&I has developed an investment arm to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups with high growth potential.

https://south-bridge.com/

About CcHUB

CcHUB is a leading innovation hub in Africa that provides a range of services to support and promote the growth of tech startups. Based in Nigeria, CcHUB provides incubation, acceleration and investment opportunities for startups in various sectors including fintech, healthcare, education and energy.

https://cchubnigeria.com/

About IMPACT Lab Africa

ImpactLab Africa is a social innovation lab based in Morocco, working to create and scale sustainable solutions to some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges facing Africa. IMPACTLab provides a range of services, including innovation workshops, accelerator programs and impact investment opportunities, to support and promote the growth of social enterprises in the region.

https://www.impactlabafrica.com/

About Villgro Africa

Villgro Africa is a Kenya-based social business incubator that provides funding, mentoring and other support services to early-stage startups striving to address social and environmental challenges in Africa. The organization focuses on sectors such as health, agriculture and energy, and has a track record of supporting successful social enterprises across the continent.

About Startupbootcamp Afritech

Startupbootcamp Afritech is an accelerator program that focuses on supporting early-stage African startups working on innovative solutions in various sectors, including fintech, healthtech, agritech and smart cities. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, the program provides funding, mentorship and other support services to help startups develop their ideas and bring them to market.

