Investments in Germany make less and less sense

Deindustrialization endangers Germany as a business location

It is very clear: many industries are energy-intensive. Energy security and energy prices are a decisive location factor. Investments in Germany are no longer worthwhile for many companies.

Published: 07/14/2023 – 10:42 am

Robert Habeck should write this behind his ears: More and more entrepreneurs, investors and managers see little point in investing in their German locations. Energy-intensive industrial production in particular is increasingly being relocated abroad.

The reason is clear: Germany has an energy problem. Energy prices are too high. Energy security is not guaranteed. But in many industries, such as the steel industry, chemical industry or vehicle construction, one is dependent on safe and cheap energy.

The head of Siemens, Roland Busch, has also been critical of energy policy and Germany as a business location [siehe Berichte »Handelsblatt«, »Junge Freiheit«]. He sees Germany as a business location in danger. Politicians have set themselves ambitious goals without having concrete plans on how to achieve them. He warns of dark doldrums if the country relies too much on wind and solar energy.

