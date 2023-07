Kathrin Schweinberger finished second at the premiere of the Grand Prix in Stuttgart a week before the start of the women’s Tour de France. The 26-year-old was only beaten by former Junior World Champion Elena Pirrone from Italy after 125 km on Sunday. Third was the German Linda Riedmann.

The race was a new addition to the racing calendar this year and is intended to give women’s cycling a further boost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook