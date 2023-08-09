Home » Iran develops a supersonic cruise missile
Iran develops a supersonic cruise missile

Iran acquired the necessary technology for the national design and manufacture of a cruise missile capable of traveling at supersonic speeds, the Iranian agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

This next-generation weaponry is currently undergoing testing and, unlike previous versions, uses a ramjet jet engine that allows it to reach high speeds and makes it difficult to intercept. This projectile “will open a new chapter in Iran’s defense technologies,” the outlet highlights.

Iran shows in action its first hypersonic ballistic missile that “outwits all anti-missile systems”

These supersonic combustion engines, also known as ‘scramjet’, lack compressors and turbines. They use the high speed of the missile to compress the incoming air before combustion, thus allowing sustained flight at hypersonic speeds, Mach 5 or higher. Since the system uses air for combustion, you don’t have to carry the additional weight of an oxidizer on board. These key attributes allow it to be a long-range, tactical-sized hypersonic weapon.

It is estimated that its use will greatly improve the country’s level of response and reaction in the event of a military conflict.

In early June, Iran unveiled its Fattah hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of a range of 1,400 kilometers and a speed before impact of Mach 13 to Mach 15. According to Tehran, unlike other types of missiles, Fattah cannot be countered by any current defense system due to its technology. with RT

