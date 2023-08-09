Demis Gatti new marketing manager of Treviglio

Blu Basket 1971 announces that Demis Gatti is the new marketing & sales manager starting from the 2023/2024 football season.

Demis Gatti, 49 years old from Ciserano, has several years of experience in the world of communication, marketing and design. In the last decade he has concentrated his activity as a consultant in the management of sponsors and marketing with Superbike, MotoGP and Fanatec GT3 riders and teams. In 2014 he was part of the team of Sylvain Guintoli, the French rider who won the Superbike world championship with Aprilia. He has also collaborated with BMW Motorrad, MV Agusta Reparto Corse, Pata Honda, Crescent Yamaha, GSM Racing and with riders such as the Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty, the Colombian Yonny Hernández and the Czech Jakub Smrž. He has organized events and B2B in paddocks throughout Europe and collaborated with various companies as a marketing and strategic communication consultant.

Demis Gatti joins the Mascio Blu Basket family to develop the brand, consolidating and expanding the relationship with the companies ready to share and support the corporate project and the biancoblù sporting dream.

