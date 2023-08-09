Home » Demis Gatti new marketing manager of Treviglio
Sports

Demis Gatti new marketing manager of Treviglio

by admin
Demis Gatti new marketing manager of Treviglio

Blu Basket 1971 announces that Demis Gatti is the new marketing & sales manager starting from the 2023/2024 football season.

Demis Gatti, 49 years old from Ciserano, has several years of experience in the world of communication, marketing and design. In the last decade he has concentrated his activity as a consultant in the management of sponsors and marketing with Superbike, MotoGP and Fanatec GT3 riders and teams. In 2014 he was part of the team of Sylvain Guintoli, the French rider who won the Superbike world championship with Aprilia. He has also collaborated with BMW Motorrad, MV Agusta Reparto Corse, Pata Honda, Crescent Yamaha, GSM Racing and with riders such as the Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty, the Colombian Yonny Hernández and the Czech Jakub Smrž. He has organized events and B2B in paddocks throughout Europe and collaborated with various companies as a marketing and strategic communication consultant.

Demis Gatti joins the Mascio Blu Basket family to develop the brand, consolidating and expanding the relationship with the companies ready to share and support the corporate project and the biancoblù sporting dream.

See also  Inter, transfer market: Sanchez and those five delays that weigh 20 million

You may also like

Olympique de Marseille worried after their loss against...

Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the...

Scary cup debacle – Sport.cz

Rayados de Monterrey Makes Formal Offer to Sign...

the offer from a top club and no...

Pippo Inzaghi: ‘I’m sorry for Reggina, I dreamed...

ÖLV aces convince at U20 European Championship –...

Inter: Samardzic has arrived in Milan – Football

no visa for pro Russia position – breaking...

Boil, sink and score a quick goal. Horý...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy